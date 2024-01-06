Will East Tennessee State be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes East Tennessee State's complete tournament resume.

How East Tennessee State ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-4 0-0 NR NR 120

East Tennessee State's best wins

East Tennessee State's signature victory this season came against the Norfolk State Spartans, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in the RPI. East Tennessee State secured the 55-35 win at a neutral site on November 24. Breanne Beatty, as the leading scorer in the victory over Norfolk State, put up 14 points, while Courtney Moore was second on the squad with 11.

Next best wins

54-39 at home over Campbell (No. 162/RPI) on December 17

51-43 at home over Lafayette (No. 214/RPI) on November 11

72-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 217/RPI) on November 19

49-45 on the road over Radford (No. 221/RPI) on November 15

56-52 on the road over Morehead State (No. 237/RPI) on December 3

East Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), East Tennessee State is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Schedule insights

East Tennessee State has the 300th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Buccaneers have 14 games remaining this year, including 10 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

Of ETSU's 14 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Samford Bulldogs

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Samford Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

