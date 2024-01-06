What are East Tennessee State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How East Tennessee State ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-1 NR NR 103

East Tennessee State's best wins

On November 17 versus the Davidson Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in the RPI, East Tennessee State secured its best win of the season, a 70-68 victory at home. Ebby Asamoah was the top scorer in the signature win over Davidson, dropping 24 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

80-69 at home over Mercer (No. 227/RPI) on January 3

61-59 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on December 3

86-70 on the road over East Carolina (No. 265/RPI) on December 29

70-57 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on December 20

73-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 298/RPI) on December 10

East Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Buccaneers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, East Tennessee State is facing the 226th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

As far as the Buccaneers' upcoming schedule, they have nine games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

When it comes to ETSU's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

East Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Western Carolina Catamounts Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

