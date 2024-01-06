Davidson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Davidson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University School of Nashville at Valor Collegiate Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Bell Academy at Christ Presbyterian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: AA - Middle Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goodpasture Christian School at Donelson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clarksville Academy at Davidson Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.