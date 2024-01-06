Will Dante Fabbro Score a Goal Against the Stars on January 6?
When the Nashville Predators face off against the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Dante Fabbro score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbro stats and insights
- Fabbro has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).
- Fabbro has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 115 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 13 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Fabbro recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|14:58
|Home
|L 6-3
|1/2/2024
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Home
|W 3-0
|12/30/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|18:17
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:41
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|13:53
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Predators vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
