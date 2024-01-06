Cocke County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Cocke County, Tennessee. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cocke County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knoxville Catholic High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.