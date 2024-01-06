Cheatham County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Cheatham County, Tennessee today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cheatham County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Pleasant View Christian School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Pleasant View, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Cheatham County Central High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Ashland City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.