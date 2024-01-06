Can we count on Chattanooga to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Chattanooga ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-3 0-0 NR NR 101

Chattanooga's best wins

When Chattanooga defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the No. 69 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 59-53 on December 3, it was its best victory of the year so far. With 14 points, Raven Thompson was the top scorer against Mississippi State. Second on the team was Jada Guinn, with 14 points.

Next best wins

64-54 over Kent State (No. 90/RPI) on November 24

72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 102/RPI) on December 14

52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 168/RPI) on December 17

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 187/RPI) on November 10

49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 198/RPI) on November 29

Chattanooga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Chattanooga gets the 232nd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Mocs' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Chattanooga has 14 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Chattanooga's next game

Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. Mercer Bears

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Mercer Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

