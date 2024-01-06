For bracketology insights on Chattanooga and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Chattanooga ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-6 1-1 NR NR 221

Chattanooga's best wins

Chattanooga, in its signature win of the season, beat the Furman Paladins 73-58 on January 6. Tyler Millin posted a team-high 16 points with five rebounds and zero assists in the contest against Furman.

Next best wins

69-66 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 245/RPI) on December 19

72-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 285/RPI) on November 14

68-63 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 298/RPI) on November 19

88-72 on the road over Alabama A&M (No. 306/RPI) on December 16

81-71 on the road over Louisville (No. 311/RPI) on November 10

Chattanooga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Based on the RPI, the Mocs have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

The Mocs have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Chattanooga is playing the 297th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Mocs' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

Nooga has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Chattanooga's next game

Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. VMI Keydets

Chattanooga Mocs vs. VMI Keydets Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

