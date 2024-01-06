The Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) will hope to end a six-game road skid when visiting the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at McKenzie Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Furman matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Betting Trends

Chattanooga has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Mocs' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Furman is 3-10-0 ATS this season.

In the Paladins' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.