Saturday's contest between the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon) and Furman Paladins (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) squaring off at McKenzie Arena has a projected final score of 80-79 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Chattanooga, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Chattanooga vs. Furman Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Venue: McKenzie Arena

Chattanooga vs. Furman Score Prediction

Prediction: Chattanooga 80, Furman 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Chattanooga vs. Furman

Computer Predicted Spread: Chattanooga (-0.1)

Chattanooga (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 158.8

Chattanooga has a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Furman, who is 3-7-0 ATS. The Mocs are 7-5-0 and the Paladins are 7-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. In the last 10 contests, Chattanooga has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Furman has gone 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Chattanooga Performance Insights

The Mocs average 78.5 points per game (93rd in college basketball) while giving up 72.6 per outing (222nd in college basketball). They have a +83 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Chattanooga averages 38.5 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 34.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Chattanooga connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (10th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (8.9).

The Mocs average 99.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (94th in college basketball), and give up 91.9 points per 100 possessions (235th in college basketball).

Chattanooga has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.8 per game (186th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (302nd in college basketball).

