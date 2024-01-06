Saturday's contest that pits the Belmont Bruins (9-4) versus the Bradley Braves (4-9) at Curb Event Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-52 in favor of Belmont, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Bruins came out on top in their last outing 64-52 against Illinois State on Thursday.

Belmont vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Belmont vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 79, Bradley 52

Belmont Schedule Analysis

When the Bruins defeated the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 53 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 76-50 on November 10, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Belmont is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the 50th-most defeats.

The Bruins have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (five).

Belmont 2023-24 Best Wins

76-50 at home over Georgia (No. 53) on November 10

71-57 at home over Middle Tennessee (No. 71) on December 3

64-52 at home over Illinois State (No. 107) on January 4

69-61 at home over UIC (No. 116) on December 30

70-51 at home over Lipscomb (No. 159) on December 6

Belmont Leaders

Tuti Jones: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)

11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 36.1 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76) Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 57.9 FG%

14.4 PTS, 57.9 FG% Jailyn Banks: 12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

12.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Kilyn McGuff: 9.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

9.8 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Kendal Cheesman: 9.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (31-for-64)

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins average 67.5 points per game (157th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (145th in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Bruins are averaging 69.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 63.3 points per contest.

Belmont is surrendering 57.3 points per game this year at home, which is 12.2 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (69.5).

