If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of Austin Peay and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Austin Peay ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 2-0 NR NR 187

Austin Peay's best wins

Against the Kentucky Wildcats, a top 100 team in the RPI, Austin Peay secured its signature win of the season on November 14, a 68-63 road victory. Anala Nelson was the leading scorer in the signature win over Kentucky, posting 21 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

62-52 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 168/RPI) on January 6

65-63 at home over Bellarmine (No. 209/RPI) on January 4

78-63 over UMKC (No. 272/RPI) on November 24

53-44 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 285/RPI) on December 30

57-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 299/RPI) on December 20

Austin Peay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Governors are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.

Schedule insights

Austin Peay gets the 265th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Governors have six games remaining against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Austin Peay's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Austin Peay's next game

Matchup: North Alabama Lions vs. Austin Peay Governors

North Alabama Lions vs. Austin Peay Governors Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

