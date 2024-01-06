The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) are welcoming in the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) for a contest between ASUN rivals at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • This season, Austin Peay has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Colonels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 113th.
  • The Governors' 68.3 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 79.3 the Colonels give up.
  • When it scores more than 79.3 points, Austin Peay is 3-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Austin Peay averages 73.5 points per game. Away, it scores 64.9.
  • The Governors are giving up fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (70.9).
  • At home, Austin Peay drains 9.5 triples per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (32.3%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio W 71-67 F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis L 81-70 FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Bellarmine W 84-68 Freedom Hall
1/6/2024 @ Eastern Kentucky - Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
1/13/2024 @ Lipscomb - Allen Arena
1/18/2024 North Alabama - F&M Bank Arena

