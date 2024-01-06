The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) are welcoming in the Austin Peay Governors (8-8, 1-0 ASUN) for a contest between ASUN rivals at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

This season, Austin Peay has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.6% from the field.

The Colonels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Governors rank 113th.

The Governors' 68.3 points per game are 11 fewer points than the 79.3 the Colonels give up.

When it scores more than 79.3 points, Austin Peay is 3-0.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Austin Peay averages 73.5 points per game. Away, it scores 64.9.

The Governors are giving up fewer points at home (57.5 per game) than on the road (70.9).

At home, Austin Peay drains 9.5 triples per game, 1.9 more than it averages away (7.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (36.5%) than away (32.3%).

