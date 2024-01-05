Wilson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Wilson County, Tennessee today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mt. Juliet High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watertown High School at Alvin C. York Institute
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Jamestown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
