The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) aim to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Butler Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UConn (-5.5) 144.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends

  • UConn has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • In the Huskies' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
  • Butler has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1300
  • Sportsbooks rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).
  • The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1300, the 52nd-biggest change among all teams.
  • UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.

Butler Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +40000
  • The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

