UConn vs. Butler: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) aim to build on a six-game home winning run when hosting the UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UConn vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UConn vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
UConn vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Butler Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UConn (-5.5)
|144.5
|-245
|+198
UConn vs. Butler Betting Trends
- UConn has put together an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Huskies' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.
- Butler has compiled a 7-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times this season.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- Sportsbooks rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).
- The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +1600 at the beginning of the season to +1300, the 52nd-biggest change among all teams.
- UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.1%.
Butler Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Bulldogs were +40000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Butler winning the national championship, based on its +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
