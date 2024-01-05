Trousdale County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Trousdale County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trousdale County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westmoreland High School at Trousdale County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.