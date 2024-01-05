Sumner County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sumner County, Tennessee today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westmoreland High School at Trousdale County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hartsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Beech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
