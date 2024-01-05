Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Shelby County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fayette Academy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Millington, TN

Millington, TN Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5

Class A - West Region - District 5
How to Stream: Watch Here

Crosstown High School at Trezevant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

Location: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartfield Academy at Briarcrest Christian School