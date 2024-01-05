The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Roane County, Tennessee today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roane County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Roane County High School at McMinn Central High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 5

5:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwood High School at Oliver Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Oliver Springs, TN

Oliver Springs, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakdale School at Harriman High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Harriman, TN

Harriman, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

1A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakdale School at Harriman High School