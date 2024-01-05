Purdue vs. Illinois: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 5
The Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will aim to build on a six-game win run when they host the Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5, 2024. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Illinois matchup in this article.
Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-9.5)
|154.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-10.5)
|154.5
|-610
|+440
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Purdue vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Purdue is 10-3-1 ATS this season.
- In the Boilermakers' 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
- Illinois has compiled an 8-4-1 ATS record so far this year.
- Fighting Illini games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this year.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- Purdue is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+900), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.
- The Boilermakers have had the 52nd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1200 at the beginning of the season to +900.
- With odds of +900, Purdue has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- The Fighting Illini were +5000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
- The implied probability of Illinois winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.