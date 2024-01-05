The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bring a six-game winning streak into a home contest against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten), winners of four straight. It begins at 8:30 PM ET (on Fox Sports 1) on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Purdue vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers are shooting 49.6% from the field this season, 11.8 percentage points higher than the 37.8% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

In games Purdue shoots higher than 37.8% from the field, it is 12-1 overall.

The Boilermakers are the 30th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The Boilermakers put up 85.4 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 65.5 the Fighting Illini allow.

Purdue has a 13-1 record when putting up more than 65.5 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 48.3% from the field, 8.8% higher than the 39.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois has compiled an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Boilermakers sit at 81st.

The Fighting Illini put up 16.9 more points per game (83.9) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (67).

When Illinois allows fewer than 85.4 points, it is 10-1.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue posted 76.3 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.3).

When playing at home, the Boilermakers allowed 3.1 fewer points per game (61.2) than away from home (64.3).

Purdue sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Illinois averaged 7.5 more points per game at home (77.5) than on the road (70).

The Fighting Illini conceded fewer points at home (62.1 per game) than on the road (69.8) last season.

At home, Illinois sunk 8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Jacksonville W 100-57 Mackey Arena 12/29/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 80-53 Mackey Arena 1/2/2024 @ Maryland W 67-53 Xfinity Center 1/5/2024 Illinois - Mackey Arena 1/9/2024 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 1/13/2024 Penn State - Mackey Arena

