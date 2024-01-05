Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Montgomery County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northeast High School at Rossview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13

4A - Region 7 - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5

7:30 PM CT on January 5 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Henry County High School at Kenwood High School