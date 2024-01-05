Montgomery County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Montgomery County, Tennessee today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northeast High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 13
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry County High School at Kenwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 7 - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.