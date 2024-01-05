Monroe County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Monroe County, Tennessee today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Polk County High School at Sweetwater High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Sweetwater, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe County High School at Jackson County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Gainesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.