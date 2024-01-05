Maury County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Maury County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Maury County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Columbia Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Classical School at Hampshire Unit School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Hampshire, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
