Marcus Smart will hope to make a difference for the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Smart, in his most recent action, had six points in a 116-111 loss to the Raptors.

If you'd like to make predictions on Smart's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.5 11.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.3 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.4 PRA -- 19.1 17.1 PR -- 14.9 13.7 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Grizzlies' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

Smart's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 16th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 114.6 points per game.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.5 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Lakers have given up 27.1 per contest, 20th in the league.

The Lakers allow 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Marcus Smart vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 8 3 1 1 1 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.