Lincoln County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Lincoln County, Tennessee today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Lincoln County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Huntland School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Huntland, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
