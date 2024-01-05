High school basketball action in Knox County, Tennessee is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fulton High School at Cocke County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Newport, TN

Newport, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Temple Baptist Academy at Clayton-Bradley Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5

6:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5

7:30 PM ET on January 5 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Conference: AA - East Region

AA - East Region How to Stream: Watch Here

Austin-East High School at Alcoa High School