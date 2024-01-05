The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. included, hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 116-111 loss against the Raptors, Jackson had 24 points and four blocks.

In this article we will break down Jackson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 20.8 18.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.1 PRA -- 27.9 24.5 PR -- 26.3 23.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.6



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Jackson has made 7.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 12.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.6 per game.

Jackson's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.4 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 103.0 per game, which ranks 12th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 16th-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 114.6 points per game.

The Lakers are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.5 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers are the 20th-ranked team in the league, giving up 27.1 assists per game.

The Lakers concede 14.1 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 22 8 2 2 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.