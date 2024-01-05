Humphreys County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Humphreys County, Tennessee, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Humphreys County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKenzie High School at McEwen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: McEwen, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly Central High School at Camden Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Camden, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 6 - District 11
- How to Stream: Watch Here
