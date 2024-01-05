If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered below.

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chattanooga Central High School at Hixson High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Hixson, TN
  • Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Bank High School at Soddy-Daisy High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
  • Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ooltewah High School at Brainerd High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Chattanooga, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Tyner Academy

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Chattanooga, TN
  • Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Knoxville, TN
  • Conference: AA - East Region
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Howard School at East Ridge High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Chattanooga, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Dalton Academy at Berean Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Hixson, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Girls Preparatory School at Christian Heritage

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
  • Location: Dalton, GA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

