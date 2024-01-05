Hamilton County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Hamilton County, Tennessee today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chattanooga Central High School at Hixson High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hixson, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bank High School at Soddy-Daisy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Soddy-Daisy, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ooltewah High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga School For The Arts and Sciences at Tyner Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McCallie School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Howard School at East Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Dalton Academy at Berean Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Hixson, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Girls Preparatory School at Christian Heritage
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Dalton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
