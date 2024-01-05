The Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) have four players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies' last outing was a 116-111 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. Ja Morant scored a team-best 28 points for the Grizzlies in the loss.

Grizzlies vs Lakers Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vince Williams Jr. SG Questionable Foot 5.4 5 1.6 Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 8.4 1.8 3.4

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Calf), D'Angelo Russell: Questionable (Tailbone)

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

