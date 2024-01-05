Franklin County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Franklin County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fayetteville High School at Huntland School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Huntland, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
