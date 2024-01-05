Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Franklin County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 5

7:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayetteville High School at Huntland School