Fayette County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Fayette County, Tennessee today? We have the information here.
Fayette County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayette Academy at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Millington, TN
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
