Davidson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Davidson County, Tennessee today? We've got you covered.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Christian Academy at Harding Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antioch High School at Glencliff High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at University School of Nashville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbia Academy at Franklin Road Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at McGavock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stratford STEM Magnet School at STEM Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Cane Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Antioch, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
