Cumberland County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Cumberland County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Upperman High School at Stone Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
