We have high school basketball competition in Cocke County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cocke County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cosby High School at Hancock County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5

6:00 PM ET on January 5 Location: Sneedville, TN

Sneedville, TN Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 2

1A - Region 1 - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fulton High School at Cocke County High School