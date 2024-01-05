Carroll County, Tennessee has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stewart County High School at Huntingdon High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Huntingdon, TN

Huntingdon, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford High School at Clarksburg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5

6:00 PM CT on January 5 Location: Clarksburg, TN

Clarksburg, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

McKenzie High School at McEwen High School