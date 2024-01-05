Campbell County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Campbell County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Campbell County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Campbell County High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wartburg Central High School at Jellico High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Jellico, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.