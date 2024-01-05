Friday's contest between the No. 4 UConn Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and Butler Bulldogs (10-4, 1-2 Big East) squaring off at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Huskies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on January 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Butler vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Butler 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. UConn

Computer Predicted Spread: UConn (-3.1)

UConn (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Butler is 7-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UConn's 8-5-0 ATS record. Both the Bulldogs and the Huskies are 7-6-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season. Butler has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. UConn has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +145 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.2 points per game (45th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per outing (202nd in college basketball).

The 38.1 rebounds per game Butler averages rank 120th in the nation, and are 1.6 more than the 36.5 its opponents grab per contest.

Butler hits 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

The Bulldogs average 99.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (82nd in college basketball), and give up 87.3 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Butler has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (63rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (186th in college basketball).

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game, with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.1 points per game (36th in college basketball) and allow 63.6 per outing (29th in college basketball).

The 39.3 rebounds per game UConn accumulates rank 75th in the country, 10.4 more than the 28.9 its opponents grab.

UConn connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (97th in college basketball) while shooting 33.7% from deep (178th in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 34%.

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 9.6 per game (33rd in college basketball) and force 10.5 (305th in college basketball).

