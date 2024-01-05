The Boise State Broncos (9-4, 0-0 MWC) will look to break a three-game road losing skid when squaring off versus the San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Provident Credit Union Event Center, airing at 10:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California

Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose, California How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-5.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-5.5) 141.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Boise State has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Broncos' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

San Jose State is 7-7-0 ATS this year.

Spartans games have hit the over 10 out of 14 times this season.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate Boise State much lower (70th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (53rd).

The Broncos have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +25000 at the start of the season to +25000.

The implied probability of Boise State winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

