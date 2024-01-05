Bedford County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Bedford County, Tennessee today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelbyville Central High School at Riverdale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at The Webb School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Bell Buckle, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade High School at Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 5
- Location: Unionville, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.