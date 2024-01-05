Anderson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Anderson County, Tennessee today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Anderson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Campbell County High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 5
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
