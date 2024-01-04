The Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) take a five-game win streak into a home contest with the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1), winners of six straight. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Commodores' 72.9 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 56.9 the Bulldogs give up.

Vanderbilt is 12-1 when it scores more than 56.9 points.

Mississippi State's record is 11-1 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.

The Bulldogs record 79.6 points per game, 23.1 more points than the 56.5 the Commodores allow.

Mississippi State has a 13-1 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

When Vanderbilt allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 13-1.

The Bulldogs shoot 46.1% from the field, 8.6% higher than the Commodores concede defensively.

The Commodores shoot 42.5% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Vanderbilt Leaders

Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)

14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67) Sacha Washington: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG% Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG% Iyana Moore: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54) Khamil Pierre: 6.4 PTS, 43.0 FG%

Vanderbilt Schedule