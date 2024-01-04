Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State January 4 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's SEC schedule includes the Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-2) versus the Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) at 7:30 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Vanderbilt Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Jordyn Cambridge: 15.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 4.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sacha Washington: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Iyana Moore: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khamil Pierre: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Jerkaila Jordan: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jessika Carter: 15.1 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Lauren Park-Lane: 10.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Debreasha Powe: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Erynn Barnum: 9.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.