Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 4
Thursday's game at Humphrey Coliseum has the Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2) matching up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-1) at 7:30 PM (on January 4). Our computer prediction projects a 69-64 win for Mississippi State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Commodores are coming off of an 80-53 victory against Radford in their last outing on Sunday.
Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mississippi State 69, Vanderbilt 64
Vanderbilt Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on November 24, the Commodores defeated the Iowa State Cyclones, a top 50 team (No. 44) in our computer rankings, by a score of 68-53.
- The Commodores have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).
- Based on the RPI, the Bulldogs have five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.
- Vanderbilt has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (six).
Vanderbilt 2023-24 Best Wins
- 68-53 over Iowa State (No. 44) on November 24
- 73-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 77) on November 12
- 51-39 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 7
- 77-74 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 132) on November 15
- 71-63 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 147) on December 3
Vanderbilt Leaders
- Jordyn Cambridge: 14.8 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.5 STL, 40.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (24-for-67)
- Sacha Washington: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 2.2 STL, 1.7 BLK, 56.8 FG%
- Jordyn Oliver: 6.4 PTS, 62.7 FG%
- Iyana Moore: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (14-for-54)
- Khamil Pierre: 6.4 PTS, 43.0 FG%
Vanderbilt Performance Insights
- The Commodores outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 72.9 points per game, 93rd in college basketball, and giving up 56.5 per contest, 56th in college basketball) and have a +230 scoring differential.
