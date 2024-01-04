The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 63.6 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Skyhawks give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.2 points, Eastern Illinois is 3-2.
  • UT Martin has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.
  • The Skyhawks record 65 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers allow.
  • UT Martin has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 70.3 points.
  • When Eastern Illinois gives up fewer than 65 points, it is 2-3.
  • This year the Skyhawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Panthers concede.
  • The Panthers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% less than the Skyhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Martin Leaders

  • Anaya Brown: 12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Kenley McCarn: 16.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (30-for-86)
  • Lexi Rubel: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%
  • Norah Clark: 9.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)
  • Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas State W 67-62 First National Bank Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State W 75-69 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 67-58 Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Illinois - Skyhawk Arena
1/11/2024 Western Illinois - Skyhawk Arena
1/13/2024 Little Rock - Skyhawk Arena

