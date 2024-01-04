The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 63.6 points per game are just 4.6 fewer points than the 68.2 the Skyhawks give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Eastern Illinois is 3-2.

UT Martin has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.6 points.

The Skyhawks record 65 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 70.3 the Panthers allow.

UT Martin has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 70.3 points.

When Eastern Illinois gives up fewer than 65 points, it is 2-3.

This year the Skyhawks are shooting 42.5% from the field, only 0.3% lower than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers make 40.7% of their shots from the field, just 0.4% less than the Skyhawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

Kenley McCarn: 16.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (30-for-86)

Lexi Rubel: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%

Norah Clark: 9.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Schedule