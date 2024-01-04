UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's OVC slate includes the UT Martin Skyhawks (7-6, 0-0 OVC) versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jacob Crews: 17.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jordan Sears: 20.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 11.2 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justus Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison
|UT Martin Rank
|UT Martin AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|21st
|85.1
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|350th
|81.2
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|47th
|11th
|43.7
|Rebounds
|37.6
|140th
|195th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|91st
|35th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|5.4
|328th
|115th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.5
|115th
|230th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
