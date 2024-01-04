Thursday's contest at Skyhawk Arena has the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8) going head to head against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (4-10) at 6:00 PM ET on January 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for UT Martin, who are favored by our model.

In their last game on Saturday, the Skyhawks claimed a 67-58 victory over Tennessee Tech.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 72, Eastern Illinois 63

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks' signature win this season came against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Skyhawks brought home the 67-62 win on the road on December 21.

UT Martin has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Skyhawks are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

UT Martin 2023-24 Best Wins

67-62 on the road over Arkansas State (No. 155) on December 21

67-58 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 254) on December 30

75-69 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 322) on December 28

94-82 at home over Evansville (No. 349) on December 2

UT Martin Leaders

Anaya Brown: 12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK, 45.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Kenley McCarn: 16.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (30-for-86)

16.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40.2 FG%, 34.9 3PT% (30-for-86) Lexi Rubel: 9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.5 FG% Norah Clark: 9.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

9.9 PTS, 50 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 42.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have been outscored by 3.2 points per game (scoring 65 points per game to rank 204th in college basketball while giving up 68.2 per outing to rank 266th in college basketball) and have a -41 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, the Skyhawks have fared better in home games this season, posting 68.6 points per game, compared to 62.8 per game away from home.

In home games, UT Martin is surrendering 4.2 fewer points per game (65.6) than when playing on the road (69.8).

