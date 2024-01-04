The UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other OVC Games

UT Martin Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.
  • In games UT Martin shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.
  • The Skyhawks are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 136th.
  • The Skyhawks score 20.3 more points per game (85.2) than the Panthers allow (64.9).
  • When UT Martin totals more than 64.9 points, it is 9-5.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UT Martin has fared better in home games this year, putting up 97.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game on the road.
  • The Skyhawks cede 75.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 83.1 in road games.
  • At home, UT Martin is draining 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (9.4) than in road games (10.2). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in away games (37.7%).

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 William Woods W 78-75 Skyhawk Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee State W 91-75 Gentry Complex
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 81-73 Hooper Eblen Arena
1/4/2024 Eastern Illinois - Skyhawk Arena
1/11/2024 Western Illinois - Skyhawk Arena
1/13/2024 Little Rock - Skyhawk Arena

