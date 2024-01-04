The UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) hope to extend a three-game winning stretch when they host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The game airs on ESPNU.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee TV: ESPN

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Panthers allow to opponents.

In games UT Martin shoots higher than 42.5% from the field, it is 8-2 overall.

The Skyhawks are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 136th.

The Skyhawks score 20.3 more points per game (85.2) than the Panthers allow (64.9).

When UT Martin totals more than 64.9 points, it is 9-5.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UT Martin has fared better in home games this year, putting up 97.4 points per game, compared to 80.6 per game on the road.

The Skyhawks cede 75.6 points per game at home this season, compared to 83.1 in road games.

At home, UT Martin is draining 0.8 fewer three-pointers per game (9.4) than in road games (10.2). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (35.6%) compared to in away games (37.7%).

