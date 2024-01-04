Thursday's game between the UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 2-0 OVC) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-8, 0-1 OVC) at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UT Martin squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Skyhawk Arena

UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 78, Eastern Illinois 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Martin vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: UT Martin (-8.0)

UT Martin (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.6

UT Martin is 6-5-0 against the spread, while Eastern Illinois' ATS record this season is 4-6-0. The Skyhawks have gone over the point total in seven games, while Panthers games have gone over four times. UT Martin has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the last 10 contests. Eastern Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (scoring 85.2 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while allowing 80.3 per outing to rank 346th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential overall.

UT Martin ranks 10th in the nation at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 39.7 its opponents average.

UT Martin knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (69th in college basketball), compared to the 9.5 its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from deep.

The Skyhawks' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 153rd in college basketball, and the 91 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 213th in college basketball.

UT Martin forces 11.6 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (199th in college basketball action).

